Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 27

Community spaces in 5 locations get noise meters



A photo taken on Nov 5, 2019 of housing blocks taken from Casa Clementi. Noise meters were placed in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Sembawang and Yishun.PHOTO: ST FILE



The gadgets were placed in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Sembawang and Yishun this month as part of a pilot project by the Singapore Kindness Movement and the Municipal Services Office.

UK truck deaths: Majority of 39 victims likely from Vietnam; 'the whole district is covered in sorrow'



Ms Hoang Thi Thuong, wife of possible victim Nguyen Dinh Tu, with her son at their home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. She lost contact with her husband on Oct 21.PHOTO: REUTERS



Many of the victims are believed to have come from Nghe An, one of Vietnam's poorest provinces.

From Third World to First: Do Singaporeans in their 40s today have it better?



The report affirms the national belief that one can have a fair chance in life, regardless of who one's parents are.ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY, ONG WEE JIN, DIYANA TAHA



Each generation of Singaporeans in their 40s has it better than the previous one, but red flags may be emerging over home ownership and marriage rates.

Maids falling prey to phone scams by fellow maids



A go-between (right) with a maid after handing money over to her outside a telco shop at AMK Hub, with instructions on which mobile subscription plan to sign up for. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



The fraud starts with a maid being shown a list of smartphones by a woman standing outside a telco shop.

'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking



The man was outraged by a parking fee he was told he needed to pay for his guests to park inside the condominium.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE



Two security agency associations have released separate statements defending the security officer in the video.

Singapore's first automated underground bicycle parking system to cease operation due to low take-up



The bicycle parking system, SecureMyBike, can house more than 500 bicycles. However, between February 2018 and September 2019, just three of its lots were used daily.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



SecureMyBike, which is near Admiralty MRT station, can house more than 500 bicycles. However, just three of its lots were used daily since its launch last year.

Hong Kong, Singapore and how elections affect home ownership and prices

Elections are why Singapore's leaders have done a far better job than Hong Kong's in reining in housing prices, says Lydia Lim.

UK truck deaths: Lured by human smugglers' promise of a better life, many end up dead or as modern-day slaves



Cheng Chui Ping, also known as Sister Ping, was immortalised in the 2009 book, The Snakehead.



Human smugglers, such as the infamous Cheng Chui Ping, often charge a hefty fee, which could reach US$40,000 (S$54,500) in some cases.

How to retire before 40



Mr Chan Jun Hwa and his wife Kamenii Puru, both 34, are now travelling the world for a year with their two young sons after saving about 70 per cent of what they think they would need to retire early.PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHAN JUN HWA



A niche movement championing Fire - financial independence, retire early - is gaining traction. Those who have managed to do so share their strategies.

France legalises e-scooters, but not on footpaths or highways



Electric scooters have become an increasingly common sight on French streets recently, even though there was no law regulating their use.PHOTO: AFP



The speed limit of the devices is set at 25kmh and users must be aged 12 or over.

