France legalises e-scooters, but not on footpaths or highways

PARIS (DPA) - France on Friday (Oct 25) officially legalised the use of electric scooters and similar devices, but banned them from footpaths, highways and rural roads.

The machines have become an increasingly common sight on French streets recently, even though there was no law regulating their use.

A decree published on Friday defines them as "motorised personal movement devices" and limits their permitted speed to 25kmh.

They may normally only be used on cycle paths and city roads with a speed limit of 50kmh or less.

Users must be aged 12 or over.

Paris city authorities have already banned the use or parking of e-scooters and similar devices on footpaths.

The new rules come into force on Saturday.

E-scooters have also been controversial in Germany, where they were made legal in June.

Last month, Berlin police said that they had recorded 74 accidents involving the devices in the first three months of legal use, and had launched 87 investigations, including 65 into drink-driving.