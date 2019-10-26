'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking

SINGAPORE - A video of a man yelling at his condominium security guards and hurling vulgarities at them has attracted much attention online since it was posted on Friday (Oct 25).

The man, dressed in a blue sleeveless shirt and shorts, who identified himself as Ramesh in the video, was outraged by a parking fee he was told he needed to pay for his guests to park inside the condominium.

Two security agency associations have released separate statements on Saturday (Oct 26) regarding the incident, defending the security officer in the video.

A police report has also been made on Saturday (Oct 26) by the officer in the video who was the security supervisor on site.

The video in question was uploaded on YouTube on Friday (Oct 25) by user Mohamed Sharil and has received more than 3,000 views since.

It was also submitted by a reader of alternative news website All Singapore Stuff and has attracted about 1,800 reactions and 2,600 shares on their Facebook page.

Netizens have criticised the man for being rude to the security guards.

President of the Security Association Singapore (SAS) Raj Joshua Thomas said: "SAS has been made aware of a recently uploaded video on YouTube, where a security officer was subject to verbal abuse by a condominium resident when trying to fulfil his duties."

Mr Thomas added: "A key role of security officers deployed at condominiums is to enforce the in-house rules. These are set by the MCSTs (Management Corporation Strata Title). Their work is instrumental in helping keep the living environment a safe and civil one for all residents. In the event that security officers are lenient in enforcing in-house rules, the security agency is often penalised though onerous liquidated damages."

In the video, a blue car is stopped in front of the security post of the condominium as the man tells the security officers that he bought his apartment for $1.5million, adding: "You're putting my visitors in such a position. You're telling me for Diwali they can't visit after 11 o'clock?"

He is heard shouting vulgarities at the security officer who says: "We are just enforcing the rules here."

He becomes more agitated when told that his guests can pay $10 to park.

The video ends with the man getting into the car with his friend and driving into the underground car park.

The Straits Times tried contacting the man in the video, but the call went straight to his voicemail.

Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA) president Robert Wiener condemned the behaviour of the resident and applauded the security officer, he said: "We do not tolerate the abuse of our security officers whilst they are discharging their duties. It is essential that the public understand that security staff are there representing the building owners and MCSTs and they have to enforce the by laws of the estate without fear or favour.

"Please respect the security personnel whom are helping to keep Singapore and your neighbourhood and estates safe and secure," he said.