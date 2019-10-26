Underground bicycle parking system to cease in Dec 2019 due to low take-up

SINGAPORE - The Republic's first automated underground bicycle parking system will cease operating on Dec 28 this year due to a low take-up rate.

The bicycle parking system, SecureMyBike, can house more than 500 bicycles, however between Feb 2018 and Sept 2019, just three of its lots were used daily and fewer than five monthly passes were purchased on average.

The system is located within the Kampung Admiralty integrated development next to Admiralty MRT station and was launched on Jan 5 last year (2018), as part of a year and a half-long trial run which will not be extended.

The SecureMyBike system cost about $4.7 million and took about four years to construct.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in response to queries from The Straits Times that not many took to the system, despite efforts to entice cyclists to use it.

A spokesman said: "To increase awareness and take-up rate, LTA installed wayfinding signs and bicycle parking maps to guide users from Admiralty MRT to park their bicycles in the SecureMyBike facility, and offered free trials and subsidised pricing rates for a period."

SecureMyBike was free to users until Jan 31, 2018.

From Feb 1, to April 30, 2018, users either paid a monthly fee of $22 for unlimited use, or 25 cents per hour. Thereafter, the monthly fee was $48, or 45 cents an hour.

LTA attributed the low receptivity of the system to subscription fees users incurred in the cost of operating and maintaining the secure and weatherproof parking facility, as well as the availability of free bicycle parking in the vicinity outdoors.

LTA will not expand the system to other areas.

University student G Kiran, who rides his bicycle to the MRT to get to school, told The Straits Times he would rather park his bike for free outdoors.

The 24-year-old added: "Since there are already bicycle parking spots at most MRTs and public parks which are free to use and have security cameras that would deter bike thieves, I wouldn't pay since I feel it's secure enough."