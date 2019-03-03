Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 3.
Worker injured after concrete beam falls 27 storeys at Queenstown BTO site; stop-work order issued
A precast beam from the link bridge of the building had fallen from the 27th storey onto the roof of a seven-storey carpark below it, before it fell off the edge of the building and landed on the ground.
Malaysia's opposition coalition Barisan Nasional wins by-election in Semenyih, wresting seat from Pakatan Harapan
The loss is a blow to ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, as this was the first time the incumbent party had failed to retain a seat won in May, in the six by-elections.
Families live on 5-litre water rations for 12 hours
The camp at Marina Reservoir, which was the first of its kind here, aimed to show five families - mums, dads and kids - and two other adults that water conservation is both vital and achievable.
Hong Kong's public transport video on being considerate an issue Singaporeans can relate to
The perils of taking public transport, it seems, are the same across major cities.
This bicentennial, get to know these 10 women pioneers from Singapore's history
While women were a minority in the early settlement years on the island - which drew mostly male immigrants - female trailblazers have helped shape the country's evolution.
What you need to know about CPF retirement sums, payouts
When can payouts start? How long will they last? Here are the answers to these and more.
Singapore-flagged ferry ran aground off the eastern coast of Batam; all passengers safe
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said that all 50 passengers and seven crew members onboard the ferry, which was making its way from Indonesia to Singapore, are accounted for.
Anger over 'forced' video of Indian pilot amid new Kashmir deaths
The pilot's capture had become the centrepiece of hostilities between the arch-rivals since a suicide bombing in Kashmir last month killed 40 Indian paramilitaries.
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo: I found courage to enter public life because of my mum
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo cited her mother's service as a police officer for more than 20 years when she paid tribute to the achievements of female police officers at an event celebrating 70 years of women in policing.
HSBC Women’s World Championship 2019: Eye of the Thai girl
World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn to focus on her putting game after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) HSBC Women's World Championship.