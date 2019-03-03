Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 3.

Worker injured after concrete beam falls 27 storeys at Queenstown BTO site; stop-work order issued



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a large concrete beam from a building under construction had collapsed from the upper storeys onto the multi-storey carpark on a lower storey. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



A precast beam from the link bridge of the building had fallen from the 27th storey onto the roof of a seven-storey carpark below it, before it fell off the edge of the building and landed on the ground.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's opposition coalition Barisan Nasional wins by-election in Semenyih, wresting seat from Pakatan Harapan



Barisan Nasional's Zakaria Hanafi (centre) won by a majority of 1,914 votes. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The loss is a blow to ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, as this was the first time the incumbent party had failed to retain a seat won in May, in the six by-elections.

READ MORE HERE

Families live on 5-litre water rations for 12 hours



Mrs Adeline Goh and her children at an overnight water conservation camp, where participants had to live on around five litres of water for 12 hours. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The camp at Marina Reservoir, which was the first of its kind here, aimed to show five families - mums, dads and kids - and two other adults that water conservation is both vital and achievable.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong's public transport video on being considerate an issue Singaporeans can relate to



A still from the public transportation campaign video, which features award-winning actress Deanie Ip. PHOTO: YOUTUBE / TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT, HKSARG



The perils of taking public transport, it seems, are the same across major cities.

READ MORE HERE

This bicentennial, get to know these 10 women pioneers from Singapore's history



(Clockwise from top left) Maggie Lim nee Tan, first female winner of the Queen's Scholarship; Dr Charlotte Ferguson-Davie, who set up clinics for women and children; Maria Dyer, founder of Singapore's first girls' school; Che Zahara Noor Mohamed, founder of Malay Women's Welfare Association. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/PERANAKAN MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE WOMEN'S HALL OF FAME, WIKIPEDIA. SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



While women were a minority in the early settlement years on the island - which drew mostly male immigrants - female trailblazers have helped shape the country's evolution.

READ MORE HERE

What you need to know about CPF retirement sums, payouts



The CPF Maxwell Service Centre. Since January, the CPF Board has started offering the CPF Retirement Planning Service to all members who reach the payout eligibility age of 65 years. These face-to-face meetings are held at any of the five CPF service centres islandwide. PHOTO: ST FILE



When can payouts start? How long will they last? Here are the answers to these and more.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-flagged ferry ran aground off the eastern coast of Batam; all passengers safe



The ferry operator, Majestic Ferry, activated another ferry, Wavemaster 6, to transfer all the passengers to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. PHOTOS: MARITIME AND PORT AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said that all 50 passengers and seven crew members onboard the ferry, which was making its way from Indonesia to Singapore, are accounted for.

READ MORE HERE

Anger over 'forced' video of Indian pilot amid new Kashmir deaths



Media reports said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's return to India had been held up because the pilot was forced to make the video before his release. PHOTO: REUTERS



The pilot's capture had become the centrepiece of hostilities between the arch-rivals since a suicide bombing in Kashmir last month killed 40 Indian paramilitaries.

READ MORE HERE

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo: I found courage to enter public life because of my mum



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo paid tribute to the achievements of female police officers at an event that celebrated 70 years of women in policing on March 2, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo cited her mother's service as a police officer for more than 20 years when she paid tribute to the achievements of female police officers at an event celebrating 70 years of women in policing.

READ MORE HERE

HSBC Women’s World Championship 2019: Eye of the Thai girl



Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn carded a six-under 66 yesterday to take a one-shot lead at the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course. The world No. 1 had won nine of her 11 pro titles as the third-round leader. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn to focus on her putting game after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) HSBC Women's World Championship.

READ MORE HERE