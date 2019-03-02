Singapore-flagged ferry ran aground off the eastern coast of Batam; all passengers safe

SINGAPORE - A Singapore-flagged ferry ran aground at Karang Galang reef, off the eastern coast of Batam, Indonesia on Saturday afternoon (March 2).

In a statement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), said that all 50 passengers and seven crew members onboard the ferry, which was making its way from Indonesia to Singapore, are accounted for.

The spokesman said it received a report at 1.55pm on Saturday about the incident involving the ferry, named Wavemaster 5.

The ferry had left Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia, and was heading for Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore when the incident happened.

The ferry operator, Majestic Ferry, activated another ferry, Wavemaster 6, to transfer all the passengers to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

"All the passengers are accounted for and the ferry is in stable condition," said the MPA spokesman, adding that as of 5.50pm, all passengers have safely returned to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

There are no reports of injury or oil pollution, said the MPA, which is investigating the incident.