Construction worker injured after concrete beam collapses at Queenstown construction site

SINGAPORE - A construction worker was taken to hospital after a large concrete beam from a building under construction in Queenstown collapsed on Saturday afternoon (March 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it had responded to an incident at a construction site at 132 Margaret Drive at about 4.35pm.

SCDF said that a large concrete beam from a building under construction had collapsed from the upper storeys onto the multi-storey carpark on a lower storey.

A construction worker suffered head injuries and was taken to the National University Hospital in an ambulance, said the SCDF.

It added that it had completed its search operations at the construction site and no other injuries were reported.

The Ministry of Manpower is investigating.