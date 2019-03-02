BN wins by-election in Semenyih, wresting seat from Pakatan - unofficial result

SEMENYIH - Malaysia's opposition coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) has narrowly won the Semenyih by-election, wresting the Selangor state ward from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition, according to an unofficial result reported by Malaysiakini news site.

The Umno candidate from BN won by about 1,500 votes against the PH candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, in a blow to the ruling coalition.

The other two candidates in the four-way contest received few votes - one from Parti Sosialis Malaysia and the other an independent candidate.

Malaysiakini said it called the by-election in BN's favour as there was just one batch of votes from a polling station that was still being counted, and that was going BN's way.

BN leaders have also claimed victory in the by-election.

Meanwhile, none of PH's top leadership were had gathered at its command centre in the constituency, The Star reported.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki tweeted a picture of him with the party's acting president Mohamad Hasan and other leaders.

Berada di Command Centre BN bersama pimpinan tertinggi BN. Alhamdulillah, keputusan tidak rasmi BN MENANG dalam PRK DUN Semenyih. Terima kasih seluruh pengundi Semenyih 👏👏👏#BN4Semenyih pic.twitter.com/RssGE8l0Ix — Dr Asyraf Wajdi (@drasyrafwajdi) March 2, 2019

"At the BN command centre with BN top leadership. Alhamdulillah (God be praised), unofficial results show that BN has won the Semenyih state seat. Thank you to all of Semenyih!" Mr Asyraf said.