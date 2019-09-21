Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 21.
Interactive: Why the haze is back
Compared with the height of the last major regional haze crisis in September 2015, there appears to be more widespread organic carbon in the atmosphere this year.
'I prefer death over living with the memories,' says taxi driver who caused fatal accident after passing out
"What happened is a triple blow to me - killing someone, learning I have cancer and now I am jobless," said cabby How Yuen Fah, 72.
Business leaders can play a bigger role in fostering social cohesion: Heng Swee Keat
Unless resolved, the tensions will make it difficult for countries, including Singapore, to weather the challenges of a slowing economy, Mr Heng said.
Couple who abused two maids: Man to serve 6 years in jail, wife to serve 4 years
The couple had been given two sets of sentences, arising out of two separate trials and appeals.
US grants tariff exemptions on more than 400 Chinese products
The exclusions cover a wide range of goods, including plastic straws, coffee filters, dog leashes and car radiators.
I will set date to hand over the premiership to Anwar, says Mahathir
Mr Anwar had recently said in an interview that he would be the prime minister by May 2020.
Threat from oceans, ice caps set to grow, UN climate report to say
More than 100 scientists from over 80 countries have compiled the report over the past two years.
Motor racing: Max Verstappen in possible three-way battle at 2019 Singapore Grand Prix
Red Bull, whose cars are well-suited to high-downforce tracks like Singapore's, have had at least one man in the top two here since 2010.
Student loses $500,000 to scammers claiming to be Chinese officials
The swindlers told the 22-year-old victim they were investigating her for transnational crimes including money laundering and selling stolen bank accounts.
The legend of Imran: Brawny soldier wins fame after his BMT photo goes viral
After a photo of him wearing a serious expression while receiving a rifle with his muscular arms from his platoon commander went viral, netizens referred to it as the Legend of Imran.