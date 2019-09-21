Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 21.

Interactive: Why the haze is back



PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS



Compared with the height of the last major regional haze crisis in September 2015, there appears to be more widespread organic carbon in the atmosphere this year.

READ MORE HERE

'I prefer death over living with the memories,' says taxi driver who caused fatal accident after passing out



Once an independent man who worked the night shift seven days a week over the last 21 years, Mr How Yuen Fah now sits listlessly in front of the television at home, worrying about how to make ends meet. ST PHOTO: JANICE TAI



"What happened is a triple blow to me - killing someone, learning I have cancer and now I am jobless," said cabby How Yuen Fah, 72.

READ MORE HERE

Business leaders can play a bigger role in fostering social cohesion: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking during a dialogue, moderated by international broadcaster Nik Gowing, during the Singapore Summit on Sept 20, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Unless resolved, the tensions will make it difficult for countries, including Singapore, to weather the challenges of a slowing economy, Mr Heng said.

READ MORE HERE

Couple who abused two maids: Man to serve 6 years in jail, wife to serve 4 years



Tay Wee Kiat (left) and Chia Yun Ling started serving their jail terms for abusing Ms Moe Moe Than on March 27, 2019. PHOTOS: ST FILE



The couple had been given two sets of sentences, arising out of two separate trials and appeals.

READ MORE HERE

US grants tariff exemptions on more than 400 Chinese products



The decision comes as the US and China are expected to meet for high-level trade talks next month and as both sides have toned down the rhetoric that has defined the year-long conflict. PHOTO: AFP



The exclusions cover a wide range of goods, including plastic straws, coffee filters, dog leashes and car radiators.

READ MORE HERE

I will set date to hand over the premiership to Anwar, says Mahathir



A Sept 18 photo showing Dr Mahathir at a news conference in Putrajaya. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Anwar had recently said in an interview that he would be the prime minister by May 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Threat from oceans, ice caps set to grow, UN climate report to say



Scientists have already warned that unless mankind makes rapid and deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, oceans are set to unleash damage far greater than now. PHOTO: AFP



More than 100 scientists from over 80 countries have compiled the report over the past two years.

READ MORE HERE

Motor racing: Max Verstappen in possible three-way battle at 2019 Singapore Grand Prix



Verstappen in the pit lane during the second practice. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Red Bull, whose cars are well-suited to high-downforce tracks like Singapore's, have had at least one man in the top two here since 2010.

READ MORE HERE

Student loses $500,000 to scammers claiming to be Chinese officials



Believing that she was under investigation by the Chinese authorities for being part of a money laundering syndicate, a 22-year-old student wired a total of $500,000 to scammers between Sept 2 and 7, 2019. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The swindlers told the 22-year-old victim they were investigating her for transnational crimes including money laundering and selling stolen bank accounts.

READ MORE HERE

The legend of Imran: Brawny soldier wins fame after his BMT photo goes viral



Specialist Cadet Muhammad Imran Azeman with his mother, Madam Rozanah Yassin, and father, Mr Azeman Rahmat, at Pasir Laba Camp yesterday. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



After a photo of him wearing a serious expression while receiving a rifle with his muscular arms from his platoon commander went viral, netizens referred to it as the Legend of Imran.

READ MORE HERE