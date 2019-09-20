I will decide on the transition date: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that he would be setting the time and date when he would hand over the premiership to his successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"I will announce (the date) later, but I will keep my promise," said Dr Mahathir.

He told reporters this after the launch of the Heritage and National Culture Charter during an event at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, co-organised by the Albukhary Foundation and the Budi Foundation here on Friday (Sept 20).

Anwar had recently said in an interview that he would be the prime minister by May 2020.

In the interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday (Sept 18), the PKR president had said that "there is an understanding that it should be around that time but I don't think I should be too petty about the exact month.

"But there is this understanding that he will resign at the appropriate time."

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, had been asked if the transition would happen two years after Dr Mahathir took power.

During the interview, the 72-year-old Anwar had also dismissed reports that his party deputy, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali or Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the Prime Minister's son, would be considered for the role instead of him.