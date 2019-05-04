Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, May 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 4.

Exclusive interview: Shanmugam responds to key issues on fake news Bill

How is public interest defined? The definition of public interest in the Bill is narrower than the definition in current law, said Mr Shanmugam.

NUS ramps up campus security: More guards, secure shower cubicles and restroom locks

By the end of June, restrooms in hostels will also have electronic locks and at least 300 extra CCTV cameras will be installed.

Meet the Istana's chief butler and take an interactive tour of the building with The Straits Times' multimedia project

In the 21 years he has worked at the Istana, Mr Francis Ho has served many world leaders, including Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Japan's erstwhile Emperor Akihito and former US president Barack Obama.

MRT reliability in Singapore on a par with that in HK, Taipei

The North East Line operated by SBS Transit was the star performer, chalking 2.07 million train-km between delays - almost double what it posted in 2018.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn among world's wealthiest monarchs

Estimates of King Vajiralongkorn's personal wealth start at US$30 billion (S$41 billion).

Mahathir v Johor royals: Timeline of recent spat

The testy relations between Tun Dr Mahathir and Johor's royal family date back to the early 1990s.

Brothers of famous 'Ah Seng Durian' guilty of evading more than $160,000 in taxes over six years

Shui Poh Sing, 60, and Shui Poh Chung, 57, had under-declared their income by about $708,000 for six years.

Dentists upset over talk of more training required for some procedures

The dentists are upset by what they perceive as an attempt by the authorities to protect specialists and to curb their rights to perform certain treatments.

Last Hock Lam Beef outlet at Alexandra Retail Centre to close on July 11

With the closure, the 108-year-old brand will bow out from the Singapore market.

K-pop singer Park Yoo-chun could be jailed for up to 15 years over drug offences, says lawyer

The K-pop singer has confessed that he took drugs more often than what was originally alleged, either alone or with former fiancee Hwang Ha-na.

