K-pop singer Park Yoo-chun could be jailed up to 15 years, says lawyer

SEOUL - Park Yoo-chun could face up to 15 years in jail.

This is the opinion of lawyer Kim Hee-joon now that the K-pop singer has confessed that he took drugs more often than what was originally alleged, either alone or with former fiancee Hwang Ha-na.

Mr Kim initially stated in a TV show that Park could be jailed for 7.5 years, until news came of the singer's higher drug consumption.

On Friday (May 3), the police turned the case over to the authorities after they wrapped up their investigation into Park, 32, who is under arrest.

Last month, he told media that he was innocent and that he feared that people would think he was the celebrity whom socialite Hwang revealed - without naming the person - that she took drugs with.

Even when CCTV footage showed Park picking up a drug package after wiring money to a dealer, he said he was running an errand for Hwang and had no knowledge of the package's contents.

He changed his tune when a hair test showed that he was a drug user, confessing to the police that he took drugs seven times. On two occasions, he abused drugs alone.

On Friday, Park told the media camped outside a police station: "I'm sorry to so many people for lying. I am reflecting deeply. I will receive punishment where it is due, and live while reflecting.

"Once again, I sincerely apologise."

Meanwhile, his rocky relationship with Hwang has also made the headlines.

Broadcaster JTBC cited a relative who claimed that Park was harassed by Hwang after they broke up.

Her weapon to get him to reconcile? She apparently had photos of the singer sleeping naked.

The relative recalled Hwang saying: "Where is he? If you don't find him for me within the next five minutes, I'm going to leak this photo."