Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, June 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 8.

Next election about identifying, supporting team that will move Singapore forward: PM Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks with Business China director Robin Hu at a fireside chat at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on June 7, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



It is crucial for Singapore that leadership transition goes smoothly, said PM Lee.

Singapore committed to good ties with Vietnam and Cambodia, says MFA after furore over PM Lee Hsien Loong's comments



Vietnamese soldiers waiting to leave Cambodia on Sept 20, 1989, following the withdrawal of troops from Cambodia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that while Singapore and Vietnam were on opposing sides in the past and have different views of that history, their leaders have chosen to set aside differences to forge a close partnership. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Singapore's MFA also said it hopes ties can continue to grow based on candour and trust.

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to case of missing $33m, was nabbed by Malaysian police in KL hotel



Jeffrey Ong Su Aun was found alone in his hotel room in Cheras, about 30 minutes by car from downtown Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: JLCADVISORS



Ong was tracked based on intelligence shared between Singapore and Malaysia, said Malaysian police.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen accuses Singapore of supporting genocide



In a Facebook post on June 6, 2019, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (above) said he deeply regretted Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong's remarks. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Hun Sen said this was because of PM Lee Hsien Loong's comments about Vietnam's 1978 invasion of Cambodia which ended Pol Pot's genocidal "killing fields" regime.

Leaked: Huawei's new OS likely to be Android-compatible



Visitors at the Huawei booth at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok last month. The switch to Huawei's new OS is unlikely to scare away Chinese phone buyers, but whether overseas consumers who depend on Google's offerings will take to it remains to be seen. PHOTO: REUTERS



Screenshots of the Chinese firm's new operating system were leaked and it looks like a stripped-down version of Android.

Ultra Singapore Pte Ltd facing legal woes as music festival nears



Ultra Singapore, a spin-off of the famous Ultra Miami dance music festival, is helmed by co-executive producers and entrepreneurs Alex Chew and Raj Datwani. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ULTRA.SG



A winding-up application for the holding company for the event was filed on Friday.

At risk of producing too many doctors? Too many medical undergrads creates problems for society



Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine students in the Centre for Clinical Simulation ward. PHOTO: ST FILE



Those aspiring to be doctors, as well as their parents, have to wise up to the situation and make hard choices now, says public health physician Wong Chiang Yin.

Sophie's Kitchen wins $1m green challenge with food-grade protein using microalgae



Sophie's Kitchen co-founder and chief operating officer Barnabas Chan (left), with founder and chief executive officer Eugene Wang. Sophie's Kitchen was named the winner of the Liveability Challenge 2019. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The Singapore-registered company's innovation is expected to save large amounts of arable farmland that is required in agriculture.

Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13



The show was filmed on location in both China and Russia and the scenic landscapes of both countries can be spotted in the drama. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ALOYPANG



The 28-year-old actor died in January from injuries suffered during a military exercise in New Zealand.

Move over, Mao Shan Wang: Durian fans also love S17, Black Gold and Golden Phoenix



Black Gold - a type of Mao Shan Wang grown at high altitudes - offers even more complexity and alcoholic pungency for those who love bitter durians. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Known for its pronounced bitterness, the S17 durian is not a new cultivar but has risen in popularity among durian lovers in the last three years.

