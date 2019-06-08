Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, June 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 8.
Next election about identifying, supporting team that will move Singapore forward: PM Lee Hsien Loong
It is crucial for Singapore that leadership transition goes smoothly, said PM Lee.
Singapore committed to good ties with Vietnam and Cambodia, says MFA after furore over PM Lee Hsien Loong's comments
Singapore's MFA also said it hopes ties can continue to grow based on candour and trust.
Lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to case of missing $33m, was nabbed by Malaysian police in KL hotel
Ong was tracked based on intelligence shared between Singapore and Malaysia, said Malaysian police.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen accuses Singapore of supporting genocide
Mr Hun Sen said this was because of PM Lee Hsien Loong's comments about Vietnam's 1978 invasion of Cambodia which ended Pol Pot's genocidal "killing fields" regime.
Leaked: Huawei's new OS likely to be Android-compatible
Screenshots of the Chinese firm's new operating system were leaked and it looks like a stripped-down version of Android.
Ultra Singapore Pte Ltd facing legal woes as music festival nears
A winding-up application for the holding company for the event was filed on Friday.
At risk of producing too many doctors? Too many medical undergrads creates problems for society
Those aspiring to be doctors, as well as their parents, have to wise up to the situation and make hard choices now, says public health physician Wong Chiang Yin.
Sophie's Kitchen wins $1m green challenge with food-grade protein using microalgae
The Singapore-registered company's innovation is expected to save large amounts of arable farmland that is required in agriculture.
Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
The 28-year-old actor died in January from injuries suffered during a military exercise in New Zealand.
Move over, Mao Shan Wang: Durian fans also love S17, Black Gold and Golden Phoenix
Known for its pronounced bitterness, the S17 durian is not a new cultivar but has risen in popularity among durian lovers in the last three years.