Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13

SINGAPORE - Late local actor Aloysius Pang's last drama serial will be available on Toggle from June 13.

From Beijing To Moscow is produced by August Pictures and stars Pang, local actress Felicia Chin, Taiwanese actor River Huang and Malaysian actress Jojo Goh.

August Pictures uploaded several clips on Facebook this week - including a trailer and solo clips dedicated to its four leads - ahead of the show's premiere.

The 13-episode series stars Huang as a man who loses his memory after an accident and can only recall a trip he once took from Beijing to Moscow with an old flame Kloudiia, played by Chin. His wife, played by Goh, and his friend, played by Pang, take him on the same trip in an attempt to jog his memory.

The show was filmed on location in both China and Russia and the scenic landscapes of both countries can be spotted in the drama. Pang and the cast reportedly returned from overseas shoots at the end of last year.

The 28-year-old actor died in January from injuries suffered during a military exercise in New Zealand, prompting an outpouring of grief from his fans. From Beijing To Moscow is his last drama.

Pang was slated to play the lead in a new Channel 8 romantic drama, My One In A Million, before his death. The role will now be played by Story Of Yanxi Palace star Lawrence Wong.