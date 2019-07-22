Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 22.
Number of babies born in Singapore drops to 8-year low
39,039 births were registered last year, a 1.5 per cent drop from 2017.
Hong Kong rally sees protesters defacing China's Liaison Office as police fire tear gas, rubber bullets
Some protesters have been calling for an escalation of demonstrations throughout the week, with plenty of instructions on escape routes, supplies to bring and what to say if they are arrested.
Unravelling the Dark Web: Hacks into hitman sites led to arrest of Singaporean
The plot was uncovered by London-based cyber sleuth Chris Monteiro, according to CBS News' 48 Hours, which ran a two-part special on the subject, called Click For A Killer, last year.
Anwar-Azmin feud: My loyalty has a limit, says Azmin
Mr Azmin also said that he will work together with Mr Anwar Ibrahim who had extended an olive branch on Saturday.
Mueller report shows evidence Trump committed crimes: House Judiciary chairman
His comments are significant because evidence of such crimes would be required if Democrats pursue impeachment proceedings against the president.
Spotlight on fire protection at HDB homes after string of blazes
Having a fire extinguisher at home is essential but many don't have it.
More care options on the cards for people with dementia
Experts said more effort will have to be made to allow dementia patients to age in their own homes or estates.
The looming confrontation with Iran
All parties have now drawn lines in the sand to indicate what they are no longer prepared to accept. And all are keeping their fingers firmly locked on the trigger.
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo scores but Harry Kane steals the limelight with wonder goal as Spurs beat Juve 3-2
With the game seemingly headed for a penalty shoot-out, Kane struck from near the halfway line, after Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot lost possession cheaply.
Swimming: Joseph Schooling misses out on 50m fly semi-finals at world c'ships, national records for relay teams
The 24-year-old clocked 23.73 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 20th overall.