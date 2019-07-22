Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 22.

Number of babies born in Singapore drops to 8-year low



Singapore's total fertility rate also dipped from 1.16 in 2017 to 1.14 last year, well below the replacement rate of 2.1. PHOTO: ST FILE



39,039 births were registered last year, a 1.5 per cent drop from 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong rally sees protesters defacing China's Liaison Office as police fire tear gas, rubber bullets



Protesters running away after police fired tear gas to force them to disperse, in Hong Kong on July 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Some protesters have been calling for an escalation of demonstrations throughout the week, with plenty of instructions on escape routes, supplies to bring and what to say if they are arrested.

READ MORE HERE

Unravelling the Dark Web: Hacks into hitman sites led to arrest of Singaporean



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The plot was uncovered by London-based cyber sleuth Chris Monteiro, according to CBS News' 48 Hours, which ran a two-part special on the subject, called Click For A Killer, last year.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar-Azmin feud: My loyalty has a limit, says Azmin



Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said that he will work together with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who had extended an olive branch on Saturday (July 20) at a retreat which the former and his allies did not attend. PHOTOS: ST FILE, REUTERS



Mr Azmin also said that he will work together with Mr Anwar Ibrahim who had extended an olive branch on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Mueller report shows evidence Trump committed crimes: House Judiciary chairman



Democrats are expected to try and get Robert Mueller to focus his testimony on specific examples of President Donald Trump's (pictured) misconduct. PHOTO: NYTIMES



His comments are significant because evidence of such crimes would be required if Democrats pursue impeachment proceedings against the president.

READ MORE HERE

Spotlight on fire protection at HDB homes after string of blazes



A fire broke out at a unit in Block 293D Bukit Batok Street 21 last Thursday. A 40-year-old man who was rescued from the flat died on Saturday from third-degree burns. Several others were injured. Experts recommend that homes be equipped with a fire extinguisher and smoke detector. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Having a fire extinguisher at home is essential but many don't have it.

READ MORE HERE

More care options on the cards for people with dementia



About one in 10 people aged 60 and above here have dementia. The number is estimated at around 80,000 and is expected to go beyond 100,000 by 2030. PHOTO: ST FILE



Experts said more effort will have to be made to allow dementia patients to age in their own homes or estates.

READ MORE HERE

The looming confrontation with Iran



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



All parties have now drawn lines in the sand to indicate what they are no longer prepared to accept. And all are keeping their fingers firmly locked on the trigger.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo scores but Harry Kane steals the limelight with wonder goal as Spurs beat Juve 3-2



Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane celebrating after scoring his team's third goal during their International Champions Cup match against Juventus on July 21, 2019. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



With the game seemingly headed for a penalty shoot-out, Kane struck from near the halfway line, after Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot lost possession cheaply.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Joseph Schooling misses out on 50m fly semi-finals at world c'ships, national records for relay teams



The 24-year-old clocked 23.73 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 20th overall. PHOTO: AFP



The 24-year-old clocked 23.73 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 20th overall.

READ MORE HERE