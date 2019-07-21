Football: Cristiano Ronaldo scores but Harry Kane steals the limelight with wonder goal as Spurs beat Juve 3-2

SINGAPORE - Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the National Stadium but ended on the losing side after an incredible injury-time winner by Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-2 win over the Italian Serie A champions in their International Champions Cup match on Sunday (July 21).

With the game seemingly headed for a penalty shootout, Kane struck deep into injury time with a goal from near the halfway line, after Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot lost possession cheaply in the middle of the field.

Even without looking at goal, the England captain's instincts were spot on as the ball looped over Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and nestled in the back of the net.

The fantastic strike capped a marvellous game of football, where both sides took turns to take the lead.

All the pre-game buzz was on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who was named in the starting line-up by new coach Maurizio Sarri, but it was Spurs who took the lead through Erik Lamela in the 31st minute.

Gonzalo Higuain then equalised for Juventus in the 56th minute, before Ronaldo blew the roof off the National Stadium with his goal in the 60th minute.

After good work by Mattia Di Sciglio down the left, the Portuguese megastar smashed the ball home to make it 2-1, albeit thanks to a heavy deflection.

He then sped towards the corner and launched into his trademark "Si!" celebration, with most of the fans in the stadium - Spurs ones too - roaring in approval.

Ronaldo left the pitch in the 63rd minute, replaced by Matheus Pereira.

Lucas Moura then equalised for Spurs in the 66th minute and, just when it looked like the game would be settled by the lottery of spot kicks, up popped Kane to seal a memorable win.