This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 27, 2024

Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 05:59 PM

She completed law degree while working as a domestic helper in Singapore

Ms Jayanthi Gamage hopes her story can inspire people from all walks of life to pursue a higher level of education, no matter their age or background.

READ MORE HERE

‘Always had a way to light up classroom’: Temasek JC pays tribute to teen killed in Tampines accident

Friends and teachers remember Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril as a lively young woman who exuded lots of positive energy.

READ MORE HERE

Murder in Spain: S'porean suspect travelled overseas often for business and parties

Ong, who was married in 2012 according to a Registry of Marriages search, had his hand in several businesses.

READ MORE HERE

Woman in S'pore says her husband abuses prescription drugs he buys on Telegram

He sometimes visits the red-light district in Geylang to buy prescription medication as well.

READ MORE HERE

‘A little princess off to the army’: Singaporean schoolgirl Joye Cai readies for K-pop trainee life

The 15-year-old knows the road ahead is not easy, but she has her biggest fan onboard – her mum.

READ MORE HERE

2.5km underground link to be built between Changi Airport T2 and future T5

It comprises tunnels for an automated people-mover system – similar to today’s Skytrain – and a separate system to handle baggage.

READ MORE HERE

When relatives fight over a family fund worth millions

The bitter fight was sparked after one of them cried foul for being short-changed, even though he got over $45 million.

READ MORE HERE

App managing student devices in 127 schools hacked; names, e-mail addresses leaked

The ministry said no sensitive data was compromised, and a police report was made.

READ MORE HERE

