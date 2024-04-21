Woman in Singapore says her husband abuses prescription drugs he buys on Telegram

SINGAPORE - Amy (not her real name) has been fighting a losing battle to get her husband to stop abusing prescription medication.

Amy, who is in her mid-twenties, said her husband fell in with the wrong crowd and started abusing painkillers in 2019.

His drug habit was so bad he stopped working. In 2021, she had an abortion after finding out she was pregnant.

“I had the abortion because he said he could not take responsibility for the child. Even then, he refused to accompany me to the clinic,” she said.

“In fact, he was taking pills and cough syrup when I was on the way to the clinic.”

He has not been able to quit, even now.

“He has been in and out of the police station and the Institute of Mental Health multiple times, and has also overdosed on the pills,” she said.

Amy said her husband relies on sellers on Telegram to provide him with his supply of cough syrups, painkillers such as tramadol and Lyrica, and sedatives including Valium and midazolam, commonly referred to as “pink lady”.

He sometimes visits the red-light district in Geylang to buy prescription medication as well.

On April 18, The Straits Times spotted two men openly selling slabs of prescription drugs in Lorong 22 Geylang.

Amy showed ST screenshots of conversations her husband has had with sellers on Telegram.

After placing orders with them, the prescription drugs are delivered without labels.

She agreed to speak to ST to raise awareness about the issue of prescription drug abuse in Singapore.

“I’ve tried calling for help, but he is too numbed by the pills. He has been jobless since he was introduced to the drugs. He can’t quit,” she said.

She added that he used to work in the food and beverage industry before his addiction to the drugs.

“I’ve not given up on him, but I am also a victim of drug abuse.”

Online sellers

Checks by ST showed that there were at least six groups of self-proclaimed pharmacists on messaging app Telegram, some boasting thousands of members.

Cough syrups were advertised for sale at between $18 and $35 a bottle. Neurostimulants like armodafinil; painkillers such as tramadol and Lyrica; and benzodiazepines – a class of depressants – like midazolam cost between $15 a pill and up to $50 for a slab.

Mr Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, executive director at youth mental health charity Impart, said that he has noticed an increase in young people abusing prescription medication since the pandemic.

The 40-year-old, who works with youth and people facing adversities, said more individuals have come to him to seek assistance to combat their prescription medication habits.

“The rise in prescription drug abuse among youth seems to correlate with the increased accessibility of these medications through online channels,” he said.

“Platforms like Telegram provide a convenient and seemingly discreet way for individuals to obtain prescription drugs without a prescription, contributing to the growing trend.”

He added that abusers are also producing their own cocktails, to enhance or mimic the highs associated with illegal drugs.

Mr Gopal Mahey, senior counsellor at the Centre for Psychotherapy, said younger people are drawn to the idea that prescription drugs are safer than illegal ones because they are legal and come from medical sources.

“Social media and chat channels have also made these (drugs) simply accessible,” he said.