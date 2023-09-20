‘These $3,950 earrings are practically free’: How ‘girl math’ is used to justify spending

SINGAPORE - Ms Chloe Liem feels her $3,950 Cartier Trinity earrings are “practically free”.

She rationalised her purchase like this: she had initially wanted a pair that cost $5,250, so getting a cheaper set made it feel like she saved $1,300 from the get-go. She also had $1,000 in mall vouchers, meaning she only had to fork out $2,950.

Whipping out a calculator on her TikTok video, the 20-year old content creator told viewers that if she wore the earrings daily for the next four years, it would cost about $1 apiece each time she wore the two pieces of jewellery.

Justifying big ticket spending like this is known as “girl math”, said Ms Liem, referring to a new viral TikTok trend that began in New Zealand but has since gained popularity around the world.

The term “girl math” was popularized in July when hosts on a New Zealand radio show called Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley told a listener that her NZ$330 (S$267) dress purchase was reasonable since she was going to wear it thrice.

“So this is not a NZ$330 dress, it’s NZ$110,” said radio DJ Hayley.

Rationalising spending this way is “girl math”, the DJs said.