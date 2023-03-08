The gist: Tackling ‘crisis within a crisis’ and other Covid-19 lessons for future pandemics

SINGAPORE - On Wednesday the Government released a White Paper on its response to Covid-19 over the past three years, as well as the lessons learnt for future pandemics. Here are the key lessons:
1. Early access and smooth rollout of vaccines
Singapore signed advance purchase agreements and put down early down payments for the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, a risky bet as both vaccines were still undergoing clinical trials.
When the vaccines arrived, ultra-cold chain logistics were put in place and vaccination centres set up across the island within weeks, enabling the population to get their shots.
Why it matters
Singapore’s bet meant it was the first country in Asia to receive doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and by late August 2021 had vaccinated 80 per cent of its population. This ensured that the Republic has one of the lowest fatality rates globally at less than 1 per cent, a tenth of the global average.
Moving forward, the Republic aims to be able to administer vaccines to all aged 50 and above within three to four weeks by tapping on primary care clinics if needed.
2. Outbreak in migrant worker dormitories
Early on, insufficient measures taken in migrant worker dormitories resulted in nearly half of the 300,000 workers living in such facilities getting infected with Covid-19 by end-2020, though many showed no symptoms.
Extended restrictions on migrant workers even after most had been vaccinated and boosted helped keep them - and the broader community - safe, but took a toll on their mental well-being.
Why it matters
The White Paper noted that this “crisis within a crisis” was the most dangerous of the close calls Singapore had, as it could have spilled into the wider community and overwhelmed the healthcare system, which would have led to many deaths.
The experience underscored the need for more comprehensive medical support for migrant workers, and the Manpower Ministry has since established a primary healthcare system for these workers, with clinicians who can communicate in their languages.
3. Covid-19 rules and safe management measures
Some safe management measures were frequently changed due to the evolving pandemic situation, with the public confused by instructions which were overly elaborate, as well as difficult to operationalise and explain. These included the rules governing events such as weddings, which included pre-event testing and restrictions on mingling.
There was also some unevenness in treatment when the Government defined rules for different categories of businesses after the circuit breaker.
Why it matters
At times during the pandemic, Singapore had “allowed the perfect to be the enemy of the good” when it over-calibrated some of its safety measures and treatment protocols. This highlights the need for authorities to be more flexible in a crisis, and to go for broader brush but more implementable measures.
In striking the right balance between precision and ease of implementation of public health protocols, the country needs to avoid ”unrealistic standards of perfection”.
4. Public communication through the pandemic
Public trust was kept through regular press conferences, daily case updates and a dedicated WhatsApp channel, with the authorities also tackling misinformation that could have caused panic and sapped confidence in the battle against Covid-19.
However, the Government’s change in stance on mask wearing in April 2020 after evidence emerged of asymptomatic spread was seen as a U-turn, and undoubtedly affected public trust and confidence in its handling of the crisis.
Why it matters
Accurate information was put out in a timely fashion through trusted channels, and the Government was upfront in communicating any bad news. Such transparency kept citizens informed and prepared for difficulties ahead, and was critical in addressing public concerns.
In hindsight, the Government could have been less definitive on masks given that clinical evidence was still evolving. The country will also review how indicators of crisis severity such as the Dorscon alert level are designed and communicated so as not to cause undue anxiety.
If you have a few more minutes…
1. Reviewing the “insurance” Singapore buys
The pandemic highlighted the need for Singapore to strengthen its supply chain, with the authorities planning to review stockpiling strategies, build a more comprehensive list of critical items and expand source countries. The Republic may also diversify the sources of migrant labour, though it noted the costs of buying such “insurance” will have to be carefully considered.
2. Dedicated forward-planning team, centralised assigning of crisis-time roles
A dedicated forward planning team will be created for future pandemics, with the bandwidth and expertise to better anticipate and plan for situations that may arise. In addition, a more centralised system will be created to allow for crisis-time roles to be tagged to suitable individuals, who will be trained in advance to be redeployed quickly when mobilised.
3. Increase flexibility of the Infectious Diseases Act
Noting that the Infectious Diseases Act only caters to the binary scenarios of peacetime or emergency, the White Paper said the law was too constraining to calibrate public health measures as the situation evolved. The law should be reviewed to allow for more flexible and effective responses to the changing circumstances of a pandemic.
4. Make better use of digital technology solutions
Better use of digital technology solutions could be employed in the next pandemic, with agencies such as the Smart Nation Digital Government Office and GovTech activated earlier to integrate digital solutions with ground operations. Additionally, cybersecurity must be enhanced given the increasing dependence on digital tools in crisis operations.
5. Develop an effective data-sharing system
The Government will invest in data engineering capabilities and interoperable systems across its agencies so that data from multiple sources can be tapped to quickly obtain a common picture of the ground situation during a pandemic. More effort will also be put into identifying important data from the private healthcare sector and how it can be effectively shared.
6. Differentiated approach to Long-Term Pass holders
Travel restrictions created significant difficulties for some long-term pass holders, who endured prolonged family separation and work disruptions. Future pandemics should see a more differentiated approach to border restrictions based on considerations such as keeping families together. This means Singapore must build its ability to quickly ramp-up quarantine capacity to safely accommodate those who need to return.