The gist: Tackling ‘crisis within a crisis’ and other Covid-19 lessons for future pandemics

Public trust was kept through regular press conferences, daily case updates and a dedicated WhatsApp channel, with the authorities also tackling misinformation that could have caused panic and sapped confidence in the battle against Covid-19.

However, the Government’s change in stance on mask wearing in April 2020 after evidence emerged of asymptomatic spread was seen as a U-turn, and undoubtedly affected public trust and confidence in its handling of the crisis.

Accurate information was put out in a timely fashion through trusted channels, and the Government was upfront in communicating any bad news. Such transparency kept citizens informed and prepared for difficulties ahead, and was critical in addressing public concerns.

In hindsight, the Government could have been less definitive on masks given that clinical evidence was still evolving. The country will also review how indicators of crisis severity such as the Dorscon alert level are designed and communicated so as not to cause undue anxiety.

1. Reviewing the “insurance” Singapore buys

The pandemic highlighted the need for Singapore to strengthen its supply chain, with the authorities planning to review stockpiling strategies, build a more comprehensive list of critical items and expand source countries. The Republic may also diversify the sources of migrant labour, though it noted the costs of buying such “insurance” will have to be carefully considered.

2. Dedicated forward-planning team, centralised assigning of crisis-time roles

A dedicated forward planning team will be created for future pandemics, with the bandwidth and expertise to better anticipate and plan for situations that may arise. In addition, a more centralised system will be created to allow for crisis-time roles to be tagged to suitable individuals, who will be trained in advance to be redeployed quickly when mobilised.

3. Increase flexibility of the Infectious Diseases Act

Noting that the Infectious Diseases Act only caters to the binary scenarios of peacetime or emergency, the White Paper said the law was too constraining to calibrate public health measures as the situation evolved. The law should be reviewed to allow for more flexible and effective responses to the changing circumstances of a pandemic.

4. Make better use of digital technology solutions

Better use of digital technology solutions could be employed in the next pandemic, with agencies such as the Smart Nation Digital Government Office and GovTech activated earlier to integrate digital solutions with ground operations. Additionally, cybersecurity must be enhanced given the increasing dependence on digital tools in crisis operations.

5. Develop an effective data-sharing system

The Government will invest in data engineering capabilities and interoperable systems across its agencies so that data from multiple sources can be tapped to quickly obtain a common picture of the ground situation during a pandemic. More effort will also be put into identifying important data from the private healthcare sector and how it can be effectively shared.

6. Differentiated approach to Long-Term Pass holders

Travel restrictions created significant difficulties for some long-term pass holders, who endured prolonged family separation and work disruptions. Future pandemics should see a more differentiated approach to border restrictions based on considerations such as keeping families together. This means Singapore must build its ability to quickly ramp-up quarantine capacity to safely accommodate those who need to return.