Vaccination strategy kept Covid-19 death rates low; migrant worker outbreak could have been disastrous

SINGAPORE - With one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world, Singapore had its ticket out of a terrifying crisis that has claimed more than 6.6 million lives globally. The overall Covid-19 case fatality rate in the nation is also one of the lowest in the world, at less than 0.1 per cent, compared with the average of about 1 per cent worldwide.

While it did well in protecting lives and livelihoods, the nation’s journey towards living with the virus was fraught with challenges. The 2020 outbreak in migrant workers’ dormitories, for one thing, nearly did Singapore in, according to a just-released White Paper on Singapore’s response to the pandemic.

“It’s very hard to distil such a complex crisis into one or two things. But if we look overall at the experience, vaccinations were clearly such an important way out of this pandemic, for the world and for Singapore,” said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in an interview on Tuesday.

“And, overall, our whole vaccine strategy, from procurement to the rolling out of the vaccines, to the communication to actually delivering jabs to people, I think we have generally done well, and that has enabled us to get through this pandemic.”

Singapore recognised early on that vaccines were its most promising exit strategy, but it could not wait till vaccines were approved to buy them, because it would not stand a chance of getting them early due to the low volume of orders.

Instead, it had to place bets, at substantial cost, on potential game changers, said the White Paper.

“The only way a small country like Singapore could gain timely access to the vaccines was to sign advance purchase agreements and make early down payments on the most promising candidates,” it said.

Vaccination centres were also set up in a matter of weeks, among other moves aimed at facilitating the vaccination roll-out to the entire population.

Said Mr Wong: “We had one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world. We have safeguarded livelihoods and kept supply chains open... and importantly, we have emerged from this crisis more united as a nation than before.”

The outbreak in the dormitories was one of the biggest challenges, he said.

“It could have possibly been a major disaster for us. But fortunately, with the help of the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces), everyone working very hard, we were able to manage the situation and keep our dorm workers safe,” added Mr Wong, who was co-chair of the multi-ministry task force set up to tackle the pandemic.