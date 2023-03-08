What Singapore did well in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and where there were lapses

SINGAPORE - Relative to other countries, Singapore did well in protecting lives and livelihoods through the Covid-19 crisis, says a review of the Government’s handling of the pandemic. But there were situations that could have been better handled. The White Paper on Singapore’s Response to Covid-19 provides a closer look.

What was done well

1. Kept the healthcare system resilient

Singapore’s Covid-19 response involved not only its hospitals, but the broader healthcare system. Different levels of care facilities were created. Medical teams from the public and private sectors provided on-site care at dormitories. Hospitals converted wards to isolation beds while less-ill patients went to community care and recovery facilities.

2. Ran successful nationwide vaccination campaign

To secure timely access to vaccines, Singapore signed advance purchase agreements and made early down payments on the most promising candidates, including from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Those bets paid off when the Health Science Authority approved the use of those vaccines starting December 2020. By late August 2021, 80 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated.

3. Ensured supply chain resilience

The Government maintained the supply of essential goods through measures such as pre-emptive stockpiling and securing sea shipping. Emergency procurement measures were activated and long-standing networks tapped, to secure pandemic response-related imports and Singapore’s food supply.

Port and land links were kept open for the flow of goods. Singapore also never imposed any export controls, to send a signal it could be relied on to remain a hub for business.

4. Supported businesses, jobs and workers