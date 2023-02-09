S’pore reverts to Dorscon green: How alert levels guided the response to Covid-19

SINGAPORE – Singapore is going green again, after more than three years of living with heightened health alerts about Covid-19 through the national disease response system.

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon, set up in 2005, green indicates a disease is mild and poses minimal disruption to daily life.

Any colour above green sets in motion actions to be taken by the Government and the healthcare system – as well as the public – and indicates increasing severity and spread of a disease outbreak.

Singapore reverts from next Monday to the lowest status of green from yellow, which is the next level of severity. The higher levels are orange and then red, which is activated only if the country is facing an out-of-control pandemic.

Dorscon was established following the severe acute respiratory disease syndrome epidemic in 2003 and avian flu situation in 2004.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore went to Dorscon yellow on Jan 21, 2020, two days before the first case was even detected here.

Yellow indicates there is mild infection spreading locally, or severe infection elsewhere that the country needs to guard against. Precautions under yellow include measures at borders and healthcare institutes.

Singapore did not remain at yellow for long. In just over two weeks, on Feb 7, the level was raised to orange – where it remained for more than two years – before it was lowered back to yellow on April 26, 2022.

Dorscon orange officially signifies moderate disruptions to daily life.

Unofficially, it created some panic, with people rushing out to stock up on staples such as rice, noodles and toilet paper. Images of empty supermarket shelves on social media further fuelled the buying and prompted ministers to plead with people not to overreact. In the end, Singapore never ran low on such necessities.

While the country has never raised the Dorscon level to red since its inception, some of the measures taken over the past three years seemed closer to that status than to orange. This included the closure of businesses and the move to home-based learning for schoolchildren during the circuit breaker between April and June 2020.

Then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong explained at a Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference early on in the pandemic that the Dorscon colours and associated measures were not cast in stone, but provided general guidelines for the authorities.

“The measures... are not necessarily so closely tied to the Dorscon level. Some of the measures that we were taking when we were in ‘yellow’ were already (like those) in ‘orange’,” he noted.

“And if the situation evolves such that some of the measures (can be) rolled back, we may roll back before we downgrade the Dorscon.”