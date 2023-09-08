Two new bus services for residents in Tengah and Bukit Batok West to operate from Sept 24

SINGAPORE - Residents in Tengah and Bukit Batok West will have more transport options from Sept 24, when new bus services 992 and 993 are rolled out.

Existing bus services will be replaced by the two new ones, which will ply extended routes to serve more areas – service 992 will replace feeder service 944, while service 993 will replace service 160M.

The Housing Board has been offering a temporary shuttle bus service since Aug 29 for residents of the Plantation Acres estate, who started collecting their keys in end-August. The shuttle service will cease on Sept 30, after the two new bus services are launched.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Wednesday said service 992 – operated by Tower Transit – will connect residents to amenities between Bukit Batok West and Tengah.