SINGAPORE – About 40 per cent of some 6,700 flats to be offered in August’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise will be in Kallang-Whampoa, with one project within 200m of Kallang MRT station.

The Housing Board on Tuesday released details of the six projects it plans to launch in August – three are in Kallang-Whampoa, with one project each in Queenstown, Choa Chu Kang and Tengah.