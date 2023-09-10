Teen among four arrested for drug-related offences

SINGAPORE – Four people, including a 19-year-old, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences during a series of enforcement operations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

During the operations from Thursday to Sunday at nightspots in Joo Chiat, Marina Bay and Bugis areas, about 3g of Ice, 98g of ketamine, 46g of Ecstasy tablets and 60g of a powdery substance believed to be controlled drugs were seized, CNB said on Sunday.

Three male Singaporeans including the teenager and one female foreign national were arrested.

On Thursday night, about 20 people at a nightspot in Joo Chiat Road were checked by officers from CNB and SPF.

A CNB officer spotted a 29-year-old female foreigner who had earlier left the nightspot. She was arrested in a nearby carpark after about 1g of ketamine was found on her.

In follow-up operations on the same night, a 26-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Dunman Road after about 3g of Ice, 46g of Ecstasy tablets, 90g of Ketamine and 60g of a powdery substance believed to contain controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle he was in.