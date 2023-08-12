49 men nabbed for suspected drug use after party on National Day at Sentosa hotel villa

SINGAPORE – Close to 50 men were allegedly having a drug party in a hotel villa on Sentosa island as the rest of the nation was gearing up to celebrate National Day on Aug 9.

The 49 men, aged between 21 and 46, were nabbed in a drug bust, in which the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized substances suspected to be Ecstasy and ketamine, among other controlled drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia. There were 35 Singaporeans among those who were arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, CNB said the police had conducted checks at the premises following a tip-off, where officers found substances that were believed to be controlled drugs in several locations.

This prompted the drug enforcement agency to be called in, leading to the arrest of the men. The CNB did not reveal the name of the hotel or the nationalities of the other 14 men.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, the CNB added.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to arrange for gatherings for drug abuse. It is also an offence for the owner of the premises, tenant or occupier to permit the place to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking.