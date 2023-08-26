2 teens among 130 arrested in islandwide drug raids, more than $450k worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE – Two teenagers were among 130 suspected drug offenders nabbed in a blitz in which drugs worth an estimated street value of about $453,800 were seized.

The islandwide raids took place from Aug 14 to Friday and covered areas such as Kallang, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris and Woodlands, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Saturday.

The youngest suspects arrested were a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

In total, the bureau seized 1.318kg of heroin, 2.535kg of cannabis, 486g of Ice (methamphetamine), 188g of ketamine, 62g of Ecstasy and 311 Ecstasy tablets, and 306g of new psychoactive substances (NPS).

It also seized 213 Erimin-5 tablets, 51 LSD stamps, 11 vaping devices containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), three bottles of methadone, six bottles of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and cash amounting to $1,503.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, or 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

On Aug 14, CNB officers arrested eight people in a residential unit in Woodlands Street 81 following a forced entry.

Those arrested included two teenagers aged 15 and 17, and others between the ages of 37 and 59.

The teenagers had climbed onto the ledge from the bedroom window of the unit on the second floor in a bid to evade arrest, but CNB said its officers were able to persuade them to return to safety.

The other suspects put up a violent struggle during the arrest and had to be subdued by officers, said CNB.

Officers found about 1g of ice, an Ecstasy tablet and various drug paraphernalia. About 7g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Another raid on a residential unit in Ghim Moh Road on Wednesday resulted in the arrests of a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. A 29-year-old man was later arrested in the same vicinity for suspected drug offences.