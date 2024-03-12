Taylor Swift, Andrea Finlay and an unexpected glimpse into 1960s Singapore

SINGAPORE – She came, she thrilled thousands across six sold-out shows, and now, Taylor Swift has left Singapore – but leaves in her wake a lasting impact.

The celebrated American megastar filled the National Stadium and generated a spike in business for airlines, hotels and eateries here. She inspired MPs to pepper their Parliament speeches with references to her songs, and even inadvertently made Singapore the target of envy amid a diplomatic brouhaha over the Lion City being her only stop in South-east Asia.

Beyond that, the 34-year-old has unexpectedly sparked nostalgic fervour for a bygone era in Singapore – after she shared a slice of family history with her boisterous fans on the opening night of her Eras Tour here.

Amateur sleuths and heritage enthusiasts have since been poring over every clue to piece together a picture of her maternal family’s expat life in vintage Singapore. And in the process, many revel in the chance to cast their gaze back and rediscover the 1960s version of their homeland.

From the US to Singapore

As early as 2010, a 20-year-old Swift had shared about her Singapore connection with The Straits Times when she plugged her Speak Now tour.

Her mother Andrea Swift, known lovingly as Mama Swift among legions of Swifties, grew up in tropical Singapore with her sister, after their father Robert Finlay relocated the family here for his engineering job.