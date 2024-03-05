‘Come back... be here’: Singapore American School invites Taylor Swift to visit her mother’s alma mater

SINGAPORE – The Singapore American School (SAS) is inviting American superstar Taylor Swift, who is in town to perform six sold-out shows until March 9, to visit her mother Andrea Swift’s alma mater.

The international school, which was founded in 1956, also hopes Mrs Swift will attend its first on-campus alumni reunion in 2025.

It invited the singer and her mum for a visit after The Straits Times reported on March 4 that Mrs Swift, now 66, studied at SAS King’s Road campus between 1968 and 1969.

SAS middle school principal Chris Beingessner told ST: “We are thrilled to learn that such an iconic, positive and influential global role model is connected to our school.

“We have many notable alumni, and are honoured to include Andrea on that list.”

He added that several of the school’s students have already reached out to Taylor Swift and her team “to make that connection and extend that invitation”.

The SAS community has been buzzing with excitement after learning that the mother of one of the world’s biggest celebrities was once an “eagle”, as SAS students call themselves.