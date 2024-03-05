Singapore’s exclusive concert deal with Taylor Swift not ‘unfriendly’ to Asean neighbours: PM Lee

MELBOURNE – The deal with pop sensation Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in South-east Asia on her Eras Tour is not “unfriendly” to neighbouring countries and has proven to be a successful arrangement, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“If that is what is needed to be done to get an outcome that is mutually beneficial – and which, from Singapore’s point of view, serves not just to grow the economy, but also to bring in visitors and goodwill from all over the region – I don’t see why not,” he said.

PM Lee was responding to a question from The Sydney Morning Herald at a press conference after the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Melbourne on March 5.

Addressing the question regarding criticism that the agreement had undermined the spirit of cooperation within Asean, PM Lee said: “A deal was reached, and it turned out to be a very successful arrangement.”

“I don’t see that as being unfriendly. Sometimes, one country makes a deal. Sometimes another country does,” he said, adding that the incentives provided to Swift were from Singapore’s Tourism Development Fund to revive the industry after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If we had not made such an arrangement, would she have come to some place else in South-east Asia, or more places in South-east Asia? Maybe, maybe not. These are things she will decide.”

PM Lee noted that the singer had performed in Australia in February, and while he was not sure of the exact arrangements, he was certain that the terms were “mutually acceptable”.