Taylor Swift makes National Stadium shimmer on opening night of Singapore concerts

SINGAPORE – “You need to calm down,” exhorted American pop star Taylor Swift during the fourth song of her sold-out Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium, the first of six planned shows at the 55,000-capacity venue.

The line was not an admonishment to the high-energy crowd to settle down, but a lyric from one of more than 40 songs Swift played during her three-and-a-half-hour set.

The concert was a celebration of the 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s career – from her second album, Fearless (2009) to her most recent album, Midnights (2022).

Swift will also perform on March 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 and is the second act to front six shows at the National Stadium, after Coldplay did the same in January.

When fans put up their phone flashlights for Marjorie, a tradition on the Eras Tour, Swift said she was “so moved” by the gesture, adding that the song was about her maternal grandmother.

In 1968, The Straits Times reported that Swift’s grandmother Marjorie Finlay, an opera singer, was chosen to play the part of a peasant girl in a production at the Victoria Theatre.

“My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore. A lot of the time when we would come here on tour, my mom would drive me past her house, where she went to school.”

“I’ve been hearing about Singapore all my life. To get to come here and play a show this big… it means the world,” Swift told the rapt crowd.

There were a few security hiccups as people had to be repeatedly cleared from standing in the aisles between floor sections.

But Swift remained a consummate performer throughout, moving from era to era and commanding every inch of the sprawling stage with an ease that reflected her 18 years in the music industry.

She took the stage at 7pm after an opening set by American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Carpenter caused a brief tizzy during her performance of Nonsense, a song where she is known to customise the outro in a homage to the city she is performing in.

“Gardens by the bay I wanna go there. Then I’ll take you somewhere that has no hair. Singapore you’re so perfect it’s no fair,” she sang to cheers from the stadium, which was 90 per cent full by the end of her opening set.

Together with her army of backup dancers, singers and instrumentalists, Swift whisked fans through a song-and-dance extravaganza peppered with more local references, including a sprinkling of Singlish during We Are Never Getting Back Together.

During the song, backup dancer Kameron Saunders usually responds with “like ever” during Swift’s spoken interlude. In Australia, where Swift performed before arriving in Singapore, he said “yeah, nah” or “naur” – local slang for no.

For Singapore’s opening night, he countered with “no lah” instead – to the delight of the crowd.