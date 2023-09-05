SUTD’s tuition-free coding school draws 3,000 applicants for first intake

SINGAPORE – A tuition-free coding school, modelled after a pioneering French school that has since grown worldwide, had 3,000 applicants vying for a spot in its first batch in Singapore.

After a rigorous selection process, the inaugural cohort of 190 students will start school this week at 42 Singapore (42SG), which is offered by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The students, ranging from 18 to 60 years old, went through 26 intensive days of “bootcamp” before they were accepted.

The university, which launched the 42SG premises on Tuesday, said in a statement that offers were made to 200 applicants, about 96 per cent of whom accepted.

“This is 25 per cent more than the 150 that were initially expected for the first intake.”

42SG, which is open to anyone 18 and above regardless of their prior academic qualifications, aims to equip learners with the most-in-demand skills for jobs in the infocomm and technology (ICT) sector.

Singapore males need to have completed national service.

The programme offers modules in the fields of coding, computer programming, cyber security, network infrastructure, data science and more.

Modelled after Ecole 42 in Paris, a pioneering school in peer learning that was founded in 2013, 42SG does not have any teachers or lectures. Instead, it offers full hands-on, project-based learning in a gamified environment.

Hosted at the SUTD campus, the 42SG premises spans 880 sq m, and houses 150 computer terminals that have been specially configured and linked to 42 Paris’ server to administer the programme.

With this, Singapore joins 28 other countries in the 42 network with more than 18,000 students.

Supported by SkillsFuture Singapore and a donation of $600,000 from 42SG’s industry partner foodpanda, the programme charges no tuition fees.

SUTD said the students in the pioneer batch come from all walks of life. About a third are in full-time employment, while another third are currently not working and are using this opportunity to upskill themselves. The rest are students, working part-time or retirees.

Nearly half of the students do not have a university degree, and about half also have no prior coding experience.