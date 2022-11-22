Surge in demand for green, digital, care skills in Singapore in last 4 years: SkillsFuture report

SINGAPORE - Demand for workers with skills in the digital, green and caregiving spheres has surged over the last four years, the latest report by SkillsFuture Singapore has found.

Demand for skills in green facilities management has grown by 23 times, while demand for sustainable investment management has increased by 15.5 times, the report released on Tuesday said.

Similarly, demand for skills such as software testing and user experience design has also grown – doubling or nearly doubling over the same time period – the report said, alongside demand for caretaking skills such as professional consultation and family engagement.

The report was launched by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing at the SkillsFuture Fellowships and Employer Awards held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Mr Chan said the report indicates growth opportunities and seeks to direct people to the relevant training programmes and funding.

The Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report is the second such report released by SkillsFuture Singapore, and details the skills in demand across the country’s economy.

It breaks these skills into three main areas – the digital, green and care economies – and works out demand by compiling job postings by employers in Singapore and comparing the numbers between 2018 and 2022.

The report also details the rate at which demand for each skill has increased, as well as job roles which use these skills and where to learn them.

There is also a section on mid-career workers and how to help them upgrade or acquire new skills as the economy evolves.

Ms Melissa Low, research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, said the recognition that climate change is a global emergency is a primary driver of this growing demand for “green economy” skills.

She added that Singapore’s ambition to become a carbon services hub has also resulted in an increase in carbon service companies setting up presence here, further boosting demand.

Ms Low added that “green skills” such as carbon foot-printing, accounting and management are not new and cut across sectors.

Professor of Communication & Technology at the Singapore University of Technology and Design Lim Sun Sun said the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated digitalisation across industries which might have otherwise been slower to move.

These include building and construction, agriculture and even the lifestyle sector, she said.

This means that digital skills are required or will soon be required in most if not all industries and jobs, accounting for the growth in demand captured by the report.

SkillsFuture Singapore, in a statement, also said Singaporeans from Jan 1, 2023 can undergo specialised training to acquire skills in the digital, green and care industries, through a refreshed series of SkillsFuture courses.