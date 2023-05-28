No teachers, no academic prerequisites: SUTD challenges traditional learning with new ICT course

SINGAPORE - Imagine a university programme that does not require any academic prerequisites and has no teachers or structured lessons.

That is precisely what the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) is offering - a unique and inclusive skills-based pathway for students to acquire and hone information and communications technology (ICT) skills.

Dubbed “42 Singapore” (42 SG), the programme, which is free, uses a peer-learning approach and offers full hands-on, project-based learning in a gamified environment.

The aim is for students to develop the technical and soft skills required for the tech industry.

SUTD hopes to enrol 150 students in the programme by September 2023.

42 SG offers modules in the fields of coding, computer programming, cyber security, network infrastructure, data science and more.

It is open to anyone above 18 years old – and for Singapore males, those who have completed national service – regardless of academic qualifications.

42 SG is a full-time study course that requires about 40 hours a week to complete. The first year will be for the core programme, and the subsequent two years for specialisation.

That said, prospective students must be prepared to undergo a rigorous two-tier selection process to be accepted into the programme.

The first is a two-hour memory and logic test that does not require any coding knowledge.

The second, called “The Piscine” (French for swimming pool), will test prospective students’ determination and desire for 26 days, as they do basic coding and learn collaboratively with other “Pisciners” by completing projects and evaluations.

The SUTD academic team in charge says that the selection process is essential, to ensure a baseline of perseverance and resilience for students to be successful in the programme.

42 SG is modelled after Ecole 42 in Paris, a pioneering school in peer-to-peer pedagogy that was founded in 2013.

The adoption of the French school’s pedagogy ensures that students at 42 SG benefit from the same teaching methods and philosophy that have made Ecole 42 – which now has a network of 47 campuses in 26 countries with more than 15,000 active students – successful.

The two fundamental values that anchor the school are social inclusion and equal chances.