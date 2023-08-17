Study shows nearly half of foreign domestic workers lack confidence or skill in healthcare needs of elderly

SINGAPORE - Almost half the foreign domestic workers (FDWs) in Singapore hired as caregivers to elderly with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, are not confident or skilled to support their healthcare needs.

Among the 104 foreign caregivers recruited for a local study conducted by SingHealth Polyclinics (SHP), 45.5 per cent and 40 per cent of those who were needed to carry out blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, respectively, lacked the confidence to do so.

Nearly two in five (36 per cent) of those who need to supervise the seniors’ medicine intake were apprehensive to do so, the study, published in 2022 in BMJ Open – an online, open access journal dedicated to publishing medical research from all disciplines and therapeutic areas – found.

The pilot, conducted between May and June 2018, interviewed FDWs from Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar, most of them in their 30s. The average age of their care-recipients was 81 years old. The interviews were carried out at four SingHealth Polyclinics – Bedok, Bukit Merah, Outram and Tampines.

Director of Research at SHP and Vice-chair of Research at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Family Medicine Academic Clinical Programme Tan Ngiap Chuan said: “Poorly managed chronic diseases can lead to complications and morbidity. To prevent that, and deliver competent eldercare in a rapidly ageing population, there is the need to train FDWs in the necessary skills to care for our elderly.”

“With the findings, we are exploring the options of how we can empower FDWs to better support the older Singaporeans. Currently, it is not really systematic when it comes to the level of competency of these helpers,” he added.

To do so, a polyclinic-based training workshop has been developed to empower the FDWs with knowledge and skills to perform geriatric care tasks, and will be piloted at the Eunos Polyclinic in the late 2023 to early 2024.

Singapore’s population is ageing rapidly, with the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increasing to 18.4 per cent in 2022, and by 2030, about one in four citizens, or 23.8 per cent, will be aged 65 and above.

FDWs are usually hired as additional family caregivers in many families here, with almost half employed for the purpose of looking after the older family members, apart from managing household chores.

The boundary between care work and domestic tasks is usually blurred, and over half of domestic helpers do not have geriatric care experience or formal training, but families hire FDWs despite concerns that the latter lack proper training in caring for frail older adults.

“They are selected solely on their profiles provided by commercial hiring agencies, including nationality, age and previous working experience. Here, the evaluation of their competency in providing geriatric care is lacking in the hiring process,” Prof Tan said.

Ms Ang Kim Wai, a Nurse Clinician at SHP-Tampines, said that in her 19 years of work at the polyclinic, close to 30 per cent of her patients are accompanied by at least one foreign domestic caregiver, when visiting the polyclinic.

Ms Ang, who is also the main author of the research paper, said although the FDWs in her study were aware of healthy lifestyle practices, such as cutting down on salt and oil intake, using whole grains and benefits of exercising, most of them still need specific training in performing health-related tasks, such as giving medicines, monitoring the blood pressure and blood glucose for the elderly.

“The study revealed that almost half of them were unfamiliar with the use of measurement devices, possibly due to the lack of related training. The more knowledgeable the FDWs were, the more they are confident in accomplishing the healthcare-related tasks, which will ultimately benefit the patient,” she added.

When his domestic help of eight years retired and returned to the Philippines in 2021, all Mr Fabian Lim wanted was to get an FDW “who is reliable to help take care of his mother’s daily needs”, while the rest of the family is at work.

His mother, Madam Kow Whatt Neo, 68, suffered a stroke 12 years ago that weakened her right side.

Mr Lim, 40, who works in logistics as a freelancer, said his mother suffers from short-term memory loss, often forgetting to swallow while eating or drinking. “She needs to be supervised.”

Luckily, the family found that support in Ms Sosima Donato, who had worked in Singapore for the last 15 years as a domestic helper and had cared for three elderly people before she started work for the Lims in early 2021.