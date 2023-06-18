‘I want to have a purpose beyond just working’: Foreign domestic worker on gaining more skills

SINGAPORE - Ms Sharon Prospero, a domestic helper from the Philippines, used to spend her days off catching up with her friends in Singapore. Recently, she has become more productive.

Within the first six months of 2023, Ms Prospero, 34, attended workshops on financial literacy by Aidha, an organisation that caters to migrant domestic workers and lower-income Singaporean women, the Community Emergency Preparedness Programme held by the Singapore Civil Defence Force and sessions on digital literacy with DBS Bank.

She said the financial sessions have been especially useful, as it teaches her not only to be smarter with her money, but also to watch out for phishing scams that have been on the rise.

She was among foreign domestic workers (FDW) who attended the seventh annual National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) May Day Domestic Employees Celebration at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability in Jurong East on Sunday.

The multi-talented Ms Prospero also performed a song for the about 1,000-strong audience.

She started volunteering with the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) a year ago, and has been encouraging more FDWs to upskill themselves with the programmes available at the centre, including those in the realm of current digital literacy and language.

She told The Straits Times on Sunday: “I want to have a purpose beyond just working here. I also want to help other FDWs to gain more skills.”

With the blessings of her employer, Ms Prospero, who has been working in Singapore for four years, often spends her Sundays attending events or sessions organised by CDE.

“I believe in the saying that we should never stop learning. Attending such sessions can help enhance my abilities and my thinking skills,” she said.

The mother of two children, aged 12 and 14, also said keeping herself busy helps her to cope with being away from her family.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang, along with embassy representatives from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, India, Cambodia and the Philippines.

Ms Gan said: “Many employers have told me that they are very grateful to the domestic employees for staying through, especially during the Covid-19 period, despite the challenges.”