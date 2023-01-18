Will I be able to find a caregiver like Ah Mi when I get old?

Mum died last month.

I mourn her passing but I am also thankful she is no longer in pain. At a frail 93, her quality of life had not been good the past few years.

Today, there is a strange bittersweet void in my life. As the unmarried daughter, much of my time was devoted to mum’s care, managing her medical appointments, ensuring there was enough Fresubin in the house, keeping track of her prescriptions, and a host of other seemingly small but essential matters – all while holding down a full-time job.

As the years of caregiving wore on, I felt exhausted, sometimes resentful and many times on the verge of breaking down. Most times, I felt very alone.

But I wasn’t alone.

I had the privilege of being able to afford a caregiver. Like many women in Singapore – and indeed, around the world – we have relied on other women to help manage our families. Without paid domestic helpers and caregivers, we would be barely functional as a nation.

The future of caregiving

My mother’s last years have made me think seriously about my future caregiving needs.

While the Government is getting the hardware in place by planning retirement homes, setting up eldercare centres and repurposing flats, something also needs to be done about the software, especially if people are being encouraged to age in place.

People need people. And today, we are heavily reliant on foreign workers to staff not only our homes, but also our healthcare sector. When mum was in and out of hospital, I saw first-hand how true this was.

We are also heavily reliant on luck. Everyone knows hiring the right helper or caregiver is a game of chance. Similarly, for the migrant domestic worker (MDW), finding the right employer is an intimidating and uncertain process.

Everyone in the chain is dependent on the luck of the draw, which also includes a scrupulous and ethical agency. All these stories can be found in Aware’s 2020 research report, Neither Family Nor Employee, which features in-depth interviews with 25 MDWs, four employment agencies, seven employers and five formal providers of eldercare training. Twenty per cent of the MDWs reported that the needs of their care recipients were different from what had been described by the agents and/or employers during the hiring stage. Of the 21 respondents who had interviews with their employers prior to hiring, 67 per cent were not asked about previous training and 62 per cent were not asked about their previous work experience in caregiving.

I lucked out with mum’s final caregiver. Sri Ayuni – or Ah Mi as she asked to be called – had spent six years in a nursing home in Taiwan and spoke fluent Mandarin. While she was mum’s caregiver, she also indirectly cared for me by allowing me breathing space to be myself, to be by myself.

I had hired her in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions when she was still in Indonesia. We met on a Zoom call, taken hurriedly before a work lunch appointment in Tanjong Pagar. I had Zoomed other potential caregivers but took a chance on Ah Mi because of her cheerful demeanour and kind eyes.

My gamble paid off. Not only did she know how to feed, bathe and move mum, she also knew how to engage mum in vocal exercises to strengthen her throat muscles for easier swallowing. When mum was in hospital, even the nurses were impressed. She was also incredibly patient, caring and responsible.