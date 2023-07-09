Can we rely on foreign maids alone for eldercare?

Singapore is an ageing society and visually that hits you in the face. In the evenings, it is not unusual to see white-haired seniors in wheelchairs at the void decks of HDB blocks and open spaces. Their companions are quite often migrant domestic workers (MDWs), looking bored and talking loudly on their mobile phones.

Visiting hospitals? Go at the wrong time, and it might be faster to take the stairs or the escalators. Corridors and lifts are often jam-packed with seniors in their wheelchairs accompanied by helpers.