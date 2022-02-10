ST's Malaysia bureau chief, young journalist bag wins at SPH Media awards

SINGAPORE - When he heard about how Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be meeting top opposition leaders last August, Mr Shannon Teoh had an inkling it would be significant.

Having covered Malaysian news since he joined The Straits Times in 2014, Mr Teoh knows how to navigate the political landscape and he sensed that change was afoot.

After making a few calls to official sources, he broke the story that Datuk Seri Ismail had offered his rivals reforms in return for their support in Parliament.

Mr Teoh, who is ST's Malaysia bureau chief, delivered the story even while the political leaders' meeting was ongoing and two weeks before the authorities confirmed it.

On Thursday (Feb 10), Mr Teoh, 40, was recognised as Journalist of the Year at SPH Media Trust's annual journalism awards for its English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

Commenting on his win, Mr Teoh said: "This is down to the support and team spirit of my colleagues at the Malaysia bureau.

"At the bureau, everyone has each other's backs. We cover for each other so that we can deliver exclusives and master a wide range of beats, from crime and security to politics and economics."