SPH Media Trust to focus investments in talent, tech to deliver quality journalism: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - SPH Media Trust (SMT) has spent the past months building up its talent pool and technology capabilities, and will continue to focus on these two key areas as it pursues its mission to deliver quality, credible journalism, said SMT chairman Khaw Boon Wan yesterday.

Giving an update on the entity that was officially spun off from newspaper publisher and mainboard-listed company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Dec 1, Mr Khaw said SMT will invest heavily in these two areas, adding that the Government has agreed, in principle, to support some of the initial investments that may take a longer time to recoup.

He added that discussions on funding with the Government as well as other organisations, such as clan associations and community groups, have been going well and an announcement would be made on the matter “quite soon”.

Mr Khaw was speaking at a media briefing along with SMT interim chief executive officer Patrick Daniel; English, Malay and Tamil Media Group editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez; and Chinese Media Group editor-in-chief Lee Huay Leng.

Mr Khaw, a former minister who came out of retirement to head the not-for-profit entity, said SPH had underinvested in talent and technology in the last few years, and “those are the two big gaps where we have to make the corrections as soon as we can”.

To this end, SMT will invest heavily to set up an SPH Media Academy that will focus on honing the digital skills and multimedia capabilities of its journalists.

It will also invest aggressively in technology to improve user experience for those using its publications’ apps and websites, for instance, and to ensure that the newsrooms can get content out in a timely and effective way.

These investments are necessary for SMT to fulfil its mission of being a trusted source of credible news, as well as promoting Singapore’s mother tongue languages, cultures and values, connecting its ethnic communities and forging trust among them, and also growing its international reach, said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times.

Spelling out the media entity’s renewed focus on its key purposes, he cited how the SMT stable of titles has been helping readers make sense of developments and policy measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that it has put all content on the pandemic outside the paywall.

This helped forge public support for measures needed to deal with the crisis, and also countered a pandemic of misinformation on the virus.

SMT will also set up a fact-checking service to debunk fake news, so that public debate can be informed by reliable information.

It will partner community groups to get schools publications from its vernacular titles like Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu into the hands of younger readers so that they can learn about Singapore’s languages, cultures and values.

There are also plans to beef up the overseas bureaus of The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao, to build on the two publications’ strong audiences in the region and beyond.

About a third of ST’s online audience is from overseas, especially Malaysia, Indonesia and the United States. Its Asian Insider podcasts are also popular, Mr Fernandez said, adding that ST will build on this reach to help connect Singapore to the world and share its perspectives on Asian affairs.