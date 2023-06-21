SPH Media circulation saga: 8 key findings and what went wrong

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) overstated its daily circulation numbers, among other findings, a report by SPH Media’s audit and risk committee showed on Wednesday.

These findings led legal advisers from Allen & Gledhill and the committee to agree that some of the matters could constitute offences, and that a police report ought to be filed.

The names of individuals and companies involved in the findings were redacted in the report.

Here are the key findings by the legal advisers.

Areas where potential offences could have been committed

1. The Newspapers in Education (NIE) Fund and bulk copies

Bulk copies were understood by those interviewed to mean non-subscription-based news publications sold and distributed at a discounted rate or for free in large numbers.

These copies would be bought or sponsored by corporate customers, or paid for out of the NIE Fund at a heavily discounted rate.

While the details of who and when the fund was set up could not be confirmed, it dated back to as early as 2000.

It was set up to pay for the distribution of bulk copies to students, needy families, halfway houses and charities to increase SPH publications’ readership.

This practice was common knowledge. Management reports by the circulation division that were presented to the chief executive and board referred to “bulk” and “booster” copies. Booster copies were understood to be used to increase circulation numbers.

Revenue into the fund came from packages sold under an education deal, a third-party contract, the sale of PSLE Oral Guidebooks, journalism workshops conducted for schools, editorial write-ups and roadshows or promotional events for smaller advertisers.

Some clients were not aware that the money they paid to SPH would be used to buy bulk copies.

The bulk copies shored up circulation numbers in SPH’s annual reports, cushioned the fall in print circulation numbers, and allowed the circulation division to meet key performance indicator targets.

These targets relating to circulation numbers were discussed with senior management and approved as part of the then listed company’s annual budget.

The number of NIE bulk copies would usually be the highest in August as these numbers would be used in SPH’s annual report.

In recent years, more digital NIE bulk copies, which cost less than print copies, were added to cushion the fall in print circulation and maintain circulation numbers.