Ad rates based on independent third-party readership data, not on circulation numbers: SPH Media CEO

SINGAPORE - SPH Media Group’s chief executive officer Teo Lay Lim has written to advertisers, following news that an internal company review had found inconsistencies in circulation data.

In an e-mail sent on Tuesday evening, Ms Teo noted that some clients and partners have had queries on the relationship between circulation data and advertising rates.

Ms Teo said circulation data is not used as a basis for SPH Media’s advertising packages.

“Our media rates and advertising packages are based on reach and readership of individual titles, and our SPH Media solutions as a whole,” she wrote.

Circulation data is a count of how many copies of a publication are distributed, such as through regular subscriptions or off-the-shelf purchase, while readership is an estimate of how many readers a publication has.

Ms Teo added that data on reach and readership is collected periodically via a survey panel that is statistically representative of the Singapore population.

She said: “This data is obtained from and verified by independent third-party research agencies, namely GfK.”

Concluding her e-mail, Ms Teo said: “As a trusted and responsible organisation, we look forward to continuing our relationship with you. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an SPH Media spokesman said that circulation numbers reflect the paid customer base, which is one of the key metrics tracked by media companies.

On Monday, an SPH Media spokesman said that staff involved in the issues linked to circulation numbers that were revealed by the internal review had been taken to task or had left the company.

The inconsistencies in the reporting of data resulted in a discrepancy of between 85,000 and 95,000 daily average copies across all titles, which represents 10 to 12 per cent of the reported daily average circulation, he said.

The spokesman also said that the company had immediately taken steps to strengthen processes.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s English/Malay/Tamil Media (EMTM) Group, sent out an e-mail to staff addressing the news of the issues with circulation data.

Mr Wong said that the review of circulation numbers, which began in March 2022 – three months after SPH Media was hived off from Singapore Press Holdings to become a company limited by guarantee – was started “based on certain observations”.

The review period reached back to before SPH Media became a new company, he said. An SPH spokesman said on Monday that the review period was from September 2020 to March 2022.