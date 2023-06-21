SPH Media files police report after potential offences flagged in circulation data probe

SINGAPORE – SPH Media Group has filed a police report after potential offences were flagged in an investigation into the overstating of circulation numbers.

The media company, which publishes The Straits Times, said in a statement on Wednesday that it will cooperate fully with the police, following recommendations made in a report by the organisation’s audit and risk committee. It had been tasked by SPH Media Holdings’ board in January to look into the inflated numbers.

During an internal briefing for SPH Media publications, Mr Max Loh, who chairs the committee, said the police report was not made against specific individuals or entities but comprised the findings of the investigation.

He added: “We cannot say more than that because it will prejudice police investigations. We’ve laid out what the issues or the findings are. And I think we really have to leave it to the relevant authorities, which, in this case, are the police, to figure out how they’re going to proceed and maybe if at all, they want to proceed.”

When asked about the specific offences that were laid out in the report but redacted, Mr Loh said it was not for the committee to determine the offences. The police have access to the full, unredacted report, he said.

“We’ve drawn a line in the sand, basically, so that we can collectively as an organisation move forward with our own mission and purpose... not being unduly burdened by these legacy things that have bogged us down for the past months,” said the former managing partner of EY Asean and Singapore and a member of SPH Media’s board.

The report, which is available on SPH Media’s website, also determined that there was no evidence found that the journalism and editorial departments were involved in the overstatement of circulation numbers.

The committee had commissioned legal advisers from Allen & Gledhill to assist, and in turn, it appointed accounting firm Deloitte to help with forensic discovery and analysis of relevant data.

SPH Media had said in January that several senior employees had been taken to task or had left the company after inconsistencies were found in reporting circulation data.

The matter came to light after an internal review of processes for the period from September 2020 to March 2022. It was during this time, in December 2021, that SPH Media was created following a restructuring of its then listed parent company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

When asked how many people were interviewed for Wednesday’s report, Mr Loh did not give an exact number but confirmed that it included more than 10 people from SPH Media and SPH and that it was “quite thorough and comprehensive”.

It did not, however, include the four staff members who had left the company in January as they had been interviewed for the earlier internal audit, he said.

In the 14-page report presented to the media group’s board on Tuesday, the committee said Allen & Gledhill had found the actions taken against the employees and former employees in January to be “reasonably justified in the circumstances” and in compliance with SPH Media’s policies.

As for employees who were also involved but are still with the company, Allen & Gledhill said they had acted under the instructions of their superiors. They also appeared to have operated under the mistaken belief that the practices directed by the superiors were accepted practices in the company.

The law firm, which reported its findings to the audit and risk committee on June 16, found that SPH had overstated its daily circulation numbers by 82,600 using data from August 2021.