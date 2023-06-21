SPH Media to review risk culture and internal controls following investigation

SINGAPORE - SPH Media will improve its internal controls and enhance its risk management, the media group said on Wednesday after releasing a report detailing the findings of an investigation into its overstated circulation numbers.

SPH Media’s chief executive Teo Lay Lim said the incident had revealed inherent weaknesses, some of which had been addressed and fixed immediately, such as requiring that two approvals or the chief financial officer’s sign-off be obtained for certain decisions.

The company is also commissioning outside parties to look at its governance, control and compliance, and is in the process of adopting a new enterprise resource planning system that meets these requirements, she added.

In short, the media group will act on the recommendations in the report, Ms Teo said at an internal briefing to journalists from the media group’s newspaper titles. This includes benchmarking the reporting of its circulation numbers with internationally accepted standards.

The report was put together by SPH Media’s audit and risk committee, following investigations by legal adviser Allen & Gledhill and assisted by accounting firm Deloitte, which began in January.

It had found that, using August 2021 numbers, the average daily circulation numbers across the media group’s newspaper titles had been overstated by 82,600.

In the report, the committee said SPH Media should take the opportunity to evaluate its risk culture, enhance risk management practices and continually improve internal controls and processes.

“SPH Media Group has a legacy of operating within individual departments given the specialised nature of each operation or function,” it said.

It urged the media group to conduct a comprehensive review of its control environment and practices, so as to balance operational effectiveness and efficiency with its expected standards of conduct and accountability.

Separately, the committee concurred with Allen & Gledhill’s recommendation to file a police report, as investigators had found matters that could potentially constitute offences.

Key tenets of internal controls the report emphasised included the segregation of incompatible duties to prevent fraud; appropriate approval levels to prevent invalid transactions; having a mechanism to verify that transactions are for the correct purpose and amounts; record-keeping to ensure the accuracy and completeness of transactions; and safeguards for data and assets.

“(Such controls) ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, improve operational efficiency, comply with laws and regulations, promote accountability, protect assets and minimise errors and fraud,” said the report.

Mr Max Loh, who chaired the committee, said the report detailed such controls as they are key, and not because they are all lacking.

“We’re not seeing that every one of these things is broken, not at all,” he said.

“But it’s a continued improvement process, and as part of this investigation, or the findings that have come out, I think it is a good catalyst, if you will, for us to relook all this and see how we can strengthen (them).”