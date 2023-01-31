Singapore ranked least corrupt Asian country but overall score slides to lowest since 2012

SINGAPORE - Anti-graft watchdog Transparency International has ranked Singapore as the least corrupt Asian country, with the Republic emerging fifth overall in the group’s corruption perception index (CPI).

However, it achieved this with its lowest score in a decade, since the scoring metric was revamped by Transparency International in 2012 and Singapore scored a high of 87 points.

The CPI surveys experts and business people, and scores 180 countries and territories on a scale of 0 to 100 by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

In the 2022 index, Singapore scored 83 points. It was ranked behind Denmark (90), Finland (87), New Zealand (87) and Norway (84).

The Republic was ranked fourth in the 2021 index, having previously tied with Norway at 85 points, behind Denmark, Finland and New Zealand which all scored 88 points.

In its report released on Tuesday, Transparency International said the 2022 CPI analyses the connection between conflict, security and corruption – taking an in-depth look at how violence and corruption impact one another around the world.

The report noted that the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis and growing security threats around the world are fuelling a new wave of uncertainty, with countries failing to address corruption worsening the effects.

The global average score for the 2022 CPI is 43, with two-thirds of the jurisdictions scoring below 50.

Ms Delia Ferreira Rubio, who is the chair of Transparency International, said corruption has made the world a more dangerous place.

“As governments have collectively failed to make progress against it, they fuel the current rise in violence and conflict – and endanger people everywhere,” said the lawyer.

“The only way out is for states to do the hard work, rooting out corruption at all levels to ensure governments work for all people, not just an elite few.”

Singapore was ranked second in the Asia-Pacific region, behind New Zealand (87). It was trailed by Hong Kong (76), Australia (75) and Japan (73).

The report said the Asia-Pacific region has stagnated for a fourth year in a row, with an average of 45 points.