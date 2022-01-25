Singapore ranked fourth least corrupt country in the world: Transparency International

SINGAPORE - The Republic has emerged in the top ranks of least corrupt countries, according to the results of a survey of 180 countries and territories by global anti-graft movement Transparency International released on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Singapore tied with Sweden and Norway and scored 85 points in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the same score it achieved the previous year.

It was fourth after Denmark, Finland and New Zealand, which all scored 88 points, and was top in Asia.

For the first time, this year's index offered a "comprehensive look at a decade of corruption, revealing which countries have improved, regressed or stagnated over the last 10 years", Transparency International said in a release.

It noted that corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide, with 86 per cent of countries making little to no progress in the last 10 years.

"Transparency International found countries that violate civil liberties consistently score lower on the CPI.

"Complacency in fighting corruption exacerbates human rights abuses and undermines democracy, setting off a vicious spiral.

"As these rights and freedoms erode and democracy declines, authoritarianism takes its place, contributing to even higher levels of corruption," said the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

In its 10-year analysis, Transparency International noted that out of the 23 countries whose CPI score significantly declined since 2012, 19 also declined on the civil liberties score.

It added that out of the 331 recorded cases of murdered human rights defenders in 2020, 98 per cent occurred in countries with a CPI score below 45.

Citing the Philippines as an example, Transparency International said the country has continued its fall, beginning in 2014, to a score of 33.

It noted that since winning the election in 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte has been cracking own on freedoms of association and expression.

"It also has an exceptionally high murder rate of human rights defenders, with 20 killed in 2020," said the NGO.