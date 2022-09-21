Clean, honest government has been vital to S'pore's progress: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Singapore's strong stance against corruption has been a key factor in its progress while trust in the Government that has been built over decades has helped the Republic overcome adversity, said President Halimah Yacob.

A clean and honest government has been one of the city state's largest competitive advantages, she said, as businesses can flourish when rules are transparent and applied fairly.

Meritocracy and an emphasis on integrity in governance means Singaporeans have equal opportunities to fulfil their potential while being confident that decisions and policies are made for the public good rather than for private interests, she added.

President Halimah was speaking at the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's (CPIB) 70th anniversary event, which was held at the Istana on Wednesday evening.

Among those in the 120-strong audience were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

President Halimah said that Singapore today is widely recognised as one of the least corrupt countries in the world.

This year, the Republic came in fourth out of 180 countries and territories and first in Asia in corruption watchdog Transparency International's annual list.

But this has not always been the case. Corruption was rampant in colonial Singapore and it was common to give bribes to get permits and licences. When the People's Action Party government came to power in 1959, its leaders made it their mission to establish a clean and efficient government.

To check and punish corruption, CPIB must be scrupulous, thorough and fearless in its investigations, President Halimah said, echoing the words used by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1987 following the suicide of then National Development Minister Teh Cheang Wan.

Then, Mr Lee revealed to Parliament that he had approved a CPIB probe into allegations that Mr Teh had accepted bribes.

It is incumbent on today's leaders and every Singaporean to protect and maintain this strong trust in the system that the pioneer leaders have painstakingly built up, said President Halimah.

"CPIB has been playing, and will continue to play, a key role in this shared responsibility," she said. "It must continue to carry out its duties efficiently, fiercely protecting the integrity of our public service and safeguarding Singapore's clean reputation."

Noting how the CPIB has not shied away from taking action against senior government officials such as ministers and senior civil servants, she said the bureau's independence is protected by the Constitution.

"The director of CPIB can go directly to the President should the Prime Minister stop him from investigating any individual under suspicion of corruption.

"This means that CPIB can investigate anyone, without political influence, favour, or fear of reprisals."