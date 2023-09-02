Singapore Food Agency unveils options to boost output under Lim Chu Kang master plan

SINGAPORE – Home to a myriad of farms, Lim Chu Kang could soon become a high-tech, sprawling district producing leafy vegetables, mushrooms and fish in a climate-resilient, energy-efficient way.

Offering a peek into the future, an exhibition of the Lim Chu Kang Master Plan – which will be key in enabling Singapore to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030 – was unveiled on Saturday at Safra Choa Chu Kang.

The options which the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is considering include a “stacked farm approach” to intensify land use, growing produce in underground caverns to guard against rising sea levels, and using solar panels in greenhouses to harness renewable energy.

Speaking at the roll-out of the exhibition, titled “Feeding our Future: Building an Agri-Food Hub for All”, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said enhancing local food production is one of three strategies Singapore is embarking on to ensure food supply resilience.

This is especially crucial amid the ongoing Ukraine war, and as climate change will continue to bring about “erratic and extreme” weather patterns, such as prolonged dry spells and more frequent intense rain.

“In 2024, we face the prospects of a severe El Nino effect on top of global warming – this is projected to lead to extreme heat and dry weather in many other parts of the world. This will further affect crop yields globally,” noted Mr Wong.

The other strategies to safeguard food security are diversifying import sources and stockpiling essential items such as rice, frozen chicken and canned vegetables, he added.

As less than 1 per cent of Singapore’s land has been allocated for agriculture use, SFA conceptualised the Lim Chu Kang Master Plan to transform the area into a “highly productive and resource-efficient agri-food cluster”.

The agency has been working with various stakeholders, including government agencies and the industry, to explore ideas that will encourage farms to grow more with less.

The total land area will be about 390ha, consisting of three distinct districts – north, north-east and south. The North District will be developed first and demonstrate how high productivity farming can co-exist with nature.

The Straits Times has asked SFA when the Lim Chu Kang Master Plan will be finalised.

The master plan will also aim to preserve existing ecology and nature areas, and minimise the impact on nature.

The SFA is proposing the creation of a nature buffer, where the primary food production activities and existing nature areas are being separated by a “transitional area”, where low-impact farming activities will be located.