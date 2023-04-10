Singapore deeply concerned by rising violence in Israel and Palestinian territories: MFA

SINGAPORE – The Republic condemns the rocket attacks on Israel and the separate attacks in Tel Aviv and Jordan Valley, which resulted in civilian casualties.

“We remain deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday.

It added: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wish those injured a swift recovery.”

MFA noted that there are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the attacks, adding that Singaporeans in Israel should be on high alert and monitor the news closely.

The ministry said: “They should follow instructions from the local authorities and take the necessary precautions for their personal safety. Singaporeans travelling to Israel are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg”

Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel last Thursday, an attack the Israeli military blamed on Palestinian militants. Hours later, Israel responded by striking Palestinian military targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza.

The exchange of fire comes amid rising tensions over the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque – one of Islam’s holiest sites – in Jerusalem by Israeli troops, who fired stun grenades, attacked Palestinian worshippers and expelled them from the place as they gathered for Ramadan prayers. Jews call the site Temple Mount and it is Judaism’s most sacred site.

Last Friday, two British-Israeli sisters, aged 16 and 20, were killed, and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting that took place in the occupied West Bank. The incident was described by the Israeli authorities as a “terror attack”.

Later that evening, a group of tourists was hit by a vehicle in Tel Aviv. An Italian man was killed, and seven others were injured.

MFA said Singapore urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions to prevent further loss of lives.

“All parties must respect the sanctity of religious sites such as the Al Aqsa Mosque to enable people to worship safely and in peace, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Those in need of consular assistance may contact:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv



Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower, 19th Floor, Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

E-mail: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office (24-hours)



Tel: +65 6379-8800/8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg